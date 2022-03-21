Hijab ban: No re-exams for protestors, says Karnataka government

Dismissing speculations of re-exams for students who boycotted classes across Karnataka amidst the hijab row, the Karnataka Minister for Primary and Secondary Education, BC Nagesh declared that the state has never held re-exams for absentees and this time would be no exception.

During the hearing of petitions filed by hijab-clad students opposing the state’s ban within educational institutions, the Karnataka high court had passed an interim order that prohibited the wearing of saffron shawls and hijabs within the institutions where uniforms are prescribed. This forced Muslim students across the state to boycott classes and miss exams.

A number of students skipped practicals with the hopes that the courts would provide some relief to the hijab-wearing students with a ruling in their favour.

However, they were disappointed when the final verdict was announced against the wearing of headscarves. This led to demands to hold re-exams for students who skipped the exams, which the state has now rejected.

The Hindu quoted BC Nagesh saying that the state has never held re-exams irrespective of the reason. “We will not create a precedent by holding re-exams for absentees. They can appear for supplementary exams like everyone else. We are not going to make an exception.”

For the most part, Muslim girls continue to boycott classes and exams across Karnataka as the petitioners move to the Supreme Court. The boycott is likely to continue even as the second year pre-university board exams have been scheduled to begin on April 22.