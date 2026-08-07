Full support provided to ships and seafarers in Gulf, says MEA

New Delhi: The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Friday, August 7, stated that Indian missions across the Gulf region are in constant contact with the shipping ministry and the local authorities while running 24×7 helplines to assist Indian flagged vessels and seafarers amid escalating tensions in the region.

Addressing a bi-weekly media briefing in New Delhi, MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal reiterated the ongoing measures taken by India to ensure the safety and security of Indian vessels and seafarers.

“This is a subject of high importance, and we attach high priority to the issue. Our missions all across the Gulf region are in constant contact with the Ministry of Shipping, as well as maritime authorities in those countries and other authorities as well, so that as and when any support is required to be provided to our seafarers or Indian flagged ships, they can do that,” the spokesperson noted.

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“They have been running 24/7 helplines so that any person who needs support, not just seafarers but others, can also approach them. These 24×7 helplines have been operating throughout the last several months; they continue to be run,” he highlighted.

‘Call upon all parties to refrain from targeting civilian infra’

The MEA spokesperson also called for safe and unimpeded navigation and free flow of commerce through the international waterways.

“We also call upon all parties to refrain from targeting civilian infrastructure and especially commercial vessels and seafarers,” he emphasised.

Earlier this week, an India flagged vessel MSV Faize Noore Oliya sank in the Red Sea off the coast of Yemen after it was attacked by an explosives-laden boat.

The MEA condemned the attack on Tuesday and confirmed that all 13 Indian nationals have been rescued and the Indian Embassy in Riyadh is closely monitoring the situation, proactively coordinating with the Yemeni authorities for the safety and security of the crew.

“The continuing incidents of attacks on commercial shipping in the region are deeply worrisome. The targeting of commercial shipping in the region must end, and free and unimpeded navigation and commerce through the international waterways in the region, in keeping with international law, must be restored at the earliest,” the ministry stated.

Yemen’s government-affiliated National Resistance Forces (NRF) had blamed the Houthi group for the attack.