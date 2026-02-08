Funeral procession stopped for Minister Uttam Kumar’s convoy in Jagtial

The security personnel were forced to give way to the funeral procession after the media arrived at the spot.

A funeral procession stopped by police in Telangana
Hyderabad: When elections are nearby, death can wait. Heart-wrenching as it sounds, a Hindu funeral procession was allegedly stopped in Telangana’s Jagtial to allow Irrigation Minister N Uttam Kumar Reddy’s convoy to pass.

The incident occurred while in Korutla town on Saturday, February 7, when Reddy was campaigning for the upcoming municipal elections.

As he addressed a gathering in the Kalvagadda vegetable market, the bereaved family of Sheshikala were made to wait holding her bier in the presence of police personnel.

A male family member, presumably her son or grandson, draped in a white cloth, held a kumbha (clay pot) waiting. Members of his village also waited, in patience, in mourning.

A video showing the poignant moment has surfaced on social media platforms.

Patience ran, and mourning turned into frustration. Mild tension was witnessed between the police personnel on election duty and the villagers.

The procession was allowed to resume after some sections of the media reached the spot.

