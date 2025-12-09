Future City to include major sports facilities: Telangana minister Azharuddin

Hyderabad: Former cricketer and Telangana Minister Mohammad Azharuddin on Tuesday said the proposed Future City on the outskirts of Hyderabad will include extensive facilities for sports development.

Speaking at a panel discussion on sports during the ongoing Telangana Rising Global Summit, Azharuddin, who is also Minister for Minority Affairs, said Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, an avid sports enthusiast, is committed to promoting sports in the state.

“I think Telangana has already done a lot, and it is going to do a lot. With the new Future City coming up, there will be plenty of facilities,” Azharuddin said.

When asked whether the government would take special measures to support women sportspersons in light of India’s Women’s World Cup victory, he highlighted the CM’s personal engagement with sports.

“He plays a lot of football. You will definitely see him in action on December 13 when he is going to play with one of my favourite players, Lionel Messi,” he said.

Messi is scheduled to visit Hyderabad as part of his ‘GOAT Tour to India 2025’.

Azharuddin also stressed the importance of skill development for young athletes. “If I have a skill in cricket and start playing football, I will be wasting my time,” he said.

Star shuttler P V Sindhu said a strong support system, including coaching, is crucial for nurturing young players.

“Each athlete needs to be given attention to hone their skills,” she said.

Former shuttler Jwala Gutta added that sports policies should also focus on coaches so they can dedicate themselves to training athletes effectively.

Cricketer Ambati Rayudu noted that sports are increasingly favouring those with financial resources, emphasising the need for government-provided facilities for underprivileged athletes.

Telangana Sports Authority Chairman Shivasena Reddy said new coaches are being recruited, and the government is addressing all issues to develop a robust sports ecosystem.

He added that the authority is working to establish grounds at the state, district, and village levels.

Former MP and state sports adviser A P Jitender Reddy said the government has released a sports policy and is setting up a sports university.

He, who also serves as president of the state Olympic association, said he has requested Union Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya to allow Telangana to host the Khelo India Games and has approached Indian Olympic Association (IOA) president P T Usha to allot the National Games to the state.