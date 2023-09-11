G20 unveiled influence of India’s rich tapestry on global stage: Kishan Reddy

New Delhi: Union Minister for Development of North Eastern Region (DoNER) G. Kishan Reddy on Monday said the G20 Summit has unveiled the influence of India’s rich tapestry on the global stage.

“India’s culture diversity charms the G20 Summit. It has unveiled the influence of India’s rich tapestry on the global stage,” he wrote on X (formerly twitter).

“Throughout the presidency, special arrangements and experiences were made for delegates and tourists to witness India’s vibrant culture, traditions, ethos, architectural marvels and heritage art.”

Along with the post, the Minister shared a video showcasing the art, culture and traditions of India at the G20 Summit.

The two-day summit which concluded here on Sunday has been a success for the country with African Union became a permanent member of the group and the New Delhi Declaration was adopted with consensus.