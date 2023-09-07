Hyderabad: Kishan Reddy slams BRS over home guard self-immolation incident

Hyderabad: The BRS government in Telangana failed to fulfil the promises made and assurances given to home guards with regard to improving their working conditions, Union Minister for Tourism G Kishan Reddy alleged on Thursday.

Speaking to reporters after visiting Ravinder, a home guard who is undergoing treatment after allegedly attempting suicide by self-immolation here on Tuesday, Reddy demanded that a thorough inquiry be conducted into the incident.

“The suicide attempt is very unfortunate. We are witnessing the exploitation of home guards. The state government is insulating the home guards institution by not allowing them their rights,” he said.

Also Read Telangana BSP chief pays visit to home guard who set himself ablaze

The traffic home guard, who had gone to the Home Guard Commandant’s office at Goshamahal here on Tuesday, set himself on fire and after being informed about the incident by some passersby, police shifted him to a state-run hospital.

He suffered over 50 per cent burns and is now admitted in another hospital in the city.

The home guard’s wife said on Wednesday her husband had called her over the phone on Tuesday informing her that two senior police officials-an assistant sub-inspector (ASI) and a constable working at the commandant’s office-had “ill-treated” him when he had gone to the office.

“Several promises made by the chief minister (K Chandrasekhar Rao) have not been fulfilled so far. The Chief Minister assured that the home guards would be treated on par with state government employees, but it did not happen,” the union minister said.

He further said he was at the forefront of safeguarding the rights of home guards when he was a legislator in the Telangana Assembly.

Reddy said there is a need to implement a holiday system for them, and they should be paid additional allowances during special duties besides dress allowances.

Asked about reports that the home guard went to the office to inquire about an alleged delay in his salary, the police ruled out such a thing, saying it was not related to salary.

A case was registered, and a further probe was underway.

“A comprehensive investigation must be done into the incident, and there is a need to ensure that such incidents are not repeated. The state government should take the necessary measures to provide for his treatment…This issue need not be politicised. Ravinder’s life should be saved,” Reddy, who is also the Telangana BJP chief, said.

According to him, the home guards are discharging their duties in deplorable conditions as there is no proper working hour limit, which sometimes goes up to 16-24 hours.

After the BJP comes to power in Telangana, home guards will be given job security and provided with all facilities akin to police constables, he assured.