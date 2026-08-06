Gadag students allege 20 computers, 6 ACs missing from govt hostel

Gadag: A major controversy has erupted in Gadag after students of the Post-Matric Boys’ Hostel, run by the Social Welfare Department, alleged that government property worth several lakh rupees has mysteriously disappeared from the hostel premises.

According to the students, more than 20 computers in good working condition and six air conditioners installed in the hostel’s computer laboratory have gone missing. They alleged that officials of the Social Welfare Department were responsible for removing the equipment and demanded an immediate inquiry into the disappearance of the assets.

The hostel, located in Surya Nagar, had been equipped with a modern computer laboratory at government expense to promote digital learning among economically weaker and Dalit students. However, the lab is now reportedly without computers, severely affecting students who depend on the facility for academic work, online learning and skill development.

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Students claimed that despite repeated requests, no satisfactory explanation has been provided regarding the missing equipment. They alleged that public money was used to purchase the computers and air conditioners, but the assets vanished without any official accountability.

The absence of computers has disrupted access to digital education, forcing hostel residents to struggle with online assignments and other academic activities. The allegations have triggered widespread concern among students and local residents over the alleged misuse of government property.

Dalit organisations have also condemned the incident and demanded strict action against those responsible. They urged the state government to conduct a transparent investigation, identify those involved in the disappearance of the equipment, and ensure that the missing computers and air conditioners are returned to the hostel without delay.

The Social Welfare Department is yet to issue an official statement on the allegations.