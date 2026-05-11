Gadwal Vijaya Laxmi appointed as Telangana Women’s Commission Chairperson

Hyderabad: The Telangana government has reconstituted the Telangana Women’s Commission (TGWC) with Gadwal Vijaya Laxmi as its chairperson on Monday, May 11.

She served as the Mayor of the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) from 2021 to 2026.

The move comes on a day when the women’s wing of the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) approached the Women’s Commission, demanding an independent probe into the Protection of Children Against Sexual Offences (POCSO) case against Bandi Sai Bhagirath, son of Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Bandi Sanjay.

Also Read BRS approaches Women Commission over POCSO case against Bandi Sanjay’s son

The newly constituted commission has six members, namely Kasoju Sankaramma and Chityala Swetha. Shashikala Yadava Reddy, SadaLaxmi, N Radha Bai, and Ujma Ashai Shakira.

The terms of the chairperson and the members will be for five years.