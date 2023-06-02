Gajwel-Siddipet rail trial run in 60 days: Telangana min Harish Rao

Hyderabad: Stating that works are afoot on the railway line from Gajwel to Siddipet, Telangana finance minister T Harish Rao said that a trial run for it will be conducted within 60 days.

On Thursday, the minister inspected the work progress and deadline of the Gajwel – Siddipet railway track at Mandapally and reviewed the progress works with railway officials.

Pointing that the 151 km long new railway line from Manoharabad to Kothapally was already being extended to Gajwel, Harish Rao said that the new track will connect Gajwel-Siddipet and Siricilla with Secunderabad apart from connecting many other places en route.

The minister further said that the state government had granted Rs 500 crore for Siddipet-Sircilla railway line works which are scheduled to commence shortly and will be completed by August 15.

“As Siddipet was already getting an IT tower and industrial corridor, the railway service will further boost the development,” said the minister. He also enquired about the progress of road over-bridge construction at Mittapally-Hanmakonda.

Harish Rao further directed the officials to ensure the traffic is not affected during the construction.

Collector Prasanth Jeevan Patil, deputy chief engineer (Railway) Santosh Kumar, assistant executive engineer Somraju, senior section engineer Janardhan Babu, Siddipet RDO Ramesh Babu amount others accompanied Harish Rao.