Game Changer flop: Dil Raju opens up on payments

Hyderabad: Game Changer was one of the most hyped Telugu movies in recent times. It starred Ram Charan and was directed by popular filmmaker Shankar. The movie had a massive budget and was expected to be a political thriller with powerful action and visuals. Fans had high hopes, especially after Ram Charan’s success with RRR.

But when Game Changer released, it failed to impress. The film got mixed reviews and didn’t do well at the box office. It ended up becoming one of the biggest flops in Ram Charan’s career. Despite the huge money spent, the film couldn’t recover its costs, making it a big loss for the makers.

Dil Raju Talks About Payments

Producer Dil Raju recently shared that Game Changer was first planned using a profit-sharing model. This means Ram Charan and director Shankar would take a part of the film’s profits instead of fixed payments. The goal was to finish the movie fast and on a low budget.

However, as delays happened and the budget increased, both Ram Charan and Shankar decided to take their full payments. This change made things tougher for the production team.

Ram Charan’s Kind Gesture

There are strong rumors that Ram Charan didn’t take his full fee or even reduced it after seeing the losses. Some say he has agreed to do another movie with Dil Raju for a lower fee. Fans are praising his support.

Will Profit-Sharing Be the Future?

Dil Raju also said that big directors like SS Rajamouli and Prashanth Neel already follow this model. He believes this system will soon become common in Telugu cinema.