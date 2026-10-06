Gandhi Jayanti meat shop closure: HC issues notice to GHMC chief

Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court on Monday, October 5, issued notice to Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) Commissioner RV Karnan on a petition accusing him of contempt of court for ordering the closure of slaughterhouses and meat and beef shops in the city on Gandhi Jayanti.

Justice NV Shravan Kumar passed the order on a contempt petition filed by Vadla Srikanth, a law graduate from Tarnaka, who alleged that the GHMC chief had ignored the High Court’s directions issued in February this year.

The February order

Srikanth had earlier approached the High Court against a GHMC letter dated August 4, 2025, which ordered the closure of cattle slaughterhouses and retail beef shops.

The court disposed of that writ petition on February 23, 2026. Though it closed the case as the closure dates had already passed, it made it clear that authorities must follow the provisions of the GHMC Act, 1955, whenever they issue such closure orders.

Appearing for the petitioner, advocate Vijay Gopal told the court that the civic body went ahead regardless. On September 30, GHMC issued a press release announcing that sheep, goat and cattle slaughterhouses and retail meat and beef shops would remain shut on October 2 to mark Gandhi Jayanti, he said.

The counsel argued that the decision was not backed by regulations framed under the GHMC Act and that the relevant regulation had not even been notified in the official gazette.

Also Read Hyderabad meat shops to remain closed on October 2

The right to trade

He further contended that shutting meat shops directly affects the right of traders and citizens to carry on any occupation, trade or business, guaranteed under Article 19(1)(g) of the Constitution, and so any such restriction must strictly follow the law.

The petitioner sought action against the commissioner for wilful disobedience of the February order and urged the court to impose costs of Rs 50,000 on him.

GHMC, for its part, had said the closure was ordered under Section 533(b) of the GHMC Act, 1955, following a resolution passed by its Standing Committee. Karnan had also asked the Hyderabad Police to help municipal staff enforce the closure.

The civic body had issued a similar order last month, shutting slaughterhouses and meat and beef shops within its limits on September 4 for Janmashtami.

The High Court had on October 1 declined to take up the contempt petition urgently ahead of Gandhi Jayanti and directed that it be listed in the regular course.