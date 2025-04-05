Amit Malviya slams Rahul, Priyanka’s absence during Waqf Amendment Bill debate

New Delhi: The absence of Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra during the heated debate on the Waqf (Amendment) Bill in the Lok Sabha drew criticism from the BJP, which accused them of neglecting the Muslim community that they often claim to ‘advocate for’.

BJP IT Cell head Amit Malviya took to X to slam them for their absence during the discussion on this crucial Bill.

He wrote, “The Muslim community must wake up to the reality that, for the Congress and the Gandhi family, they are nothing more than convenience. Despite a Congress whip, Priyanka Vadra was missing from Parliament on the day the Waqf Amendments were tabled in the Lok Sabha. And Rahul Gandhi—the Leader of the Opposition and self-styled messiah of Muslims—had all the time, yet chose not to speak on the Bill. Let this be recorded for posterity: when it mattered, the Gandhis and the Congress abandoned the Muslims, people they claim to represent.”

The Waqf (Amendment) Bill, which aims to address issues related to the management of Waqf properties, was passed by both Houses – Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha—of Parliament this week. When it was being hotly debated, Rahul Gandhi, the Leader of the Opposition in Lok Sabha, tweeted calling the Bill a “weapon” aimed at “marginalising Muslims.” However, in a surprising move, Gandhi chose not to participate in the debate in Parliament, leading to widespread criticism.

Adding to the controversy, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, the Congress General Secretary and Member of Lok Sabha from Wayanad, was also absent from the House despite a Congress whip. The absence of the Gandhi siblings during the debate on the Waqf Bill raised eyebrows.

The episode has fuelled further political debate, with critics accusing the Congress leadership of failing to show commitment to the causes they claim to champion. The BJP has seized upon the situation, questioning the Gandhis’ sincerity in their supposed representation of Muslim interests.

Amit Malviya’s remarks in X post in fact seek to highlight that “the Gandhis are not genuinely invested in the welfare of the Muslim community but are instead using them as a political tool when convenient”.

By referring to the Muslim community as a “convenience” for the Congress, Malviya accuses the party of exploiting their support during elections or key political moments but abandoning them when critical decisions or actions are required, explain analysts. This absence, according to Malviya, is an indication that the Congress leadership is not genuinely committed to championing the causes they claim to represent.