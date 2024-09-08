Ganesh Chaturthi festival celebrations in pictures

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Published: 8th September 2024 3:56 pm IST
Hubballi: Devotees carry an idol of Lord Ganesh on Ganesh Chaturthi festival, in Hubballi, Saturday, Sept. 7, 2024. (PTI Photo)
Thiruvananthapuram: Devotees take part in the ‘Arattu procession’ at the Pazhavangadi Sree Maha Ganapathy Temple on the Ganesh Chaturthi festival, in Thiruvananthapuram, Saturday, Sept. 7, 2024. (PTI Photo)
Mumbai: External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar during the Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations at Union Minister Piyush Goyal’s residence, on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2024. (PTI Photo)
Jaipur: Devotees wait in queues to offer prayers at the Moti Dungri Temple on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi, in Jaipur, Saturday, Sept. 7, 2024. (PTI Photo)
Mumbai: An idol of Lord Ganesh made using almonds at a ‘puja pandal’ during the Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations, in Mumbai, Saturday, Sept. 7, 2024. (PTI Photo)
Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy during Ganesh Chaturthi festival celebrations. (PTI Photo)
Mumbai: Bollywood actor Sonu Sood with his family during the Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations at his residence, in Mumbai, Saturday, Sept. 7, 2024. (PTI Photo)

