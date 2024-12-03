Gang held for car theft in Hyderabad; vehicles worth Rs 2.5 cr recovered

Hyderabad: Four persons were arrested on Monday, December 2 for car theft in Hyderabad. The police recovered cars worth Rs 2.5 crore from the accused

The accused were identified as J Usha, T Mallesh, Sagar Patil and J Anil Kumar. All of them are residents of Hyderabad. They used to rent cars from owners and collected on rent from car owners and made money through rental fees. Police recovered 21 cars of various models.

As per the police, Usha and Mallesh cheated the car owners by taking cars from them on a rental basis and further pledging them for rent to Sagar Patil and Anil Kumar.

Sagar and Anil, who knew Usha and Mallesh’s criminal intentions, they received the cars and rented them to various persons in the Bidar and Bhalki districts of Karnataka.

Based on a complaint, a case was booked, the suspects were arrested, and cars were recovered from customers.

