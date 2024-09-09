Gang of 13 held for Rs 4 crore UPI fraud in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: 13 members of a gang involved in UPI fraud worth Rs 4 crore were arrested by the Cyberabad police on Sunday, September 8. The police seized Rs 1.72 lakh in cash and electronic goods worth Rs 50 lakh.

The Shamshabad Central Crime Station (CCS) police, with the help of KPHB, Madhapur and Narsingi police conducted a joint operation to nab the accused, all natives of Rajasthan. The accused have been identified as Som Raj, Sunil, LacRam, Sharwan, Somraj, Shivalal, Ramesh, Pappu Ram, Shravan, Rakesh, Ramesh and Ashok Kumar.

Cyberabad police with the stolen goods.

According to police, the gang operated in groups. Some members stayed in Hyderabad, while others remained in Rajasthan.

Their modus operandi involved the gang members of Hyderabad visiting Bajaj Electronics showrooms to purchase high-value electronic items. They would send the showroom’s QR code to their associates in Rajasthan who would transfer the money through UPI.

After receiving the items, the gang members would sell them and split the profits.

The associate who transferred the money would later file a chargeback complaint with the bank causing a transaction to reverse and the money is returned to the gang’s account.

The gang was booked in 10 cases under sections 318(4), 303(2) of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS), Sec 66(D) ITA by the Madhuranagar, Narsingi, Madhapur KPHB and Jedcherla.