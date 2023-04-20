Ganga Pushkaram 2023: SCR announces 18 special trains for Telangana

Hyderabad: The South Central Railway (SCR launched 18 special trains between April 22 and May 9 for various locations in Telangana to to clear the rush of passengers during the Ganga Pushkaram festival.

The festival of river Ganga usually occurs once in 12 years. Booking for the trains will begin on April 21, said a press release from SCR.

Secunderabad – Raxaul – Secunderabad

The SCR release stated that train No. 07007 (Secunderabad-Raxaul) and train No.07008 (Raxaul-Secunderabad) will stop at Bolarum, Medchal, Akanapet, Kamareddy, Nizamabad, Mudkhed, Nanded, Purna, Baumar, Hingoli Deccan, Washim Akola, Bhusawal Khandwa In Itarsi Ja, Pipariya, Jabalpur, Katni, Satna, Manikpur, Prayagraj Check In P. DD Upadhyaya, Buxar, Patliputra, Hajipur, Muzaffarpur and Sitamarhi In in both the directions.

SCR said these special trains will consist of AC II Tier, AC III Tier, AC 2 Tier cum AC 3 Ter, Sleeper and General Second-Class matches.

Tirupati – Danapur – Tirupati

Whereas, Train No.97419 Tirupati-Danapur and Danapur- Tirupati, these trains will stop at Resigua, God, Nellor, Ongule, Chirala, Tall Khammam, Warangal, Peddapalli, Ramagundam, Bellampalli, Sirpur Kaphanage, Nagra Pipariya, Jabalpur, Kani, Sata, Manikper, Prayagaj Chheski J, P. DO Upedyaya, Bar and Ara In stations in both the direction

These trains will consist of AC II Tier, AC III Tier, AC 2 Tier com AC 3 The Sperand General Second-Class coaches.

Guntur – Banaras – Guntur

Similarly, train No. 07230 Guntur-Banaras and train No. 07229 Banaras-Guntur, these trains will stop at Vijayawada, Gudivada, Kaikalur, Bhimavaram Town, Tanuku, Nidadavolu, Rajahmundry, Samalkot, Tuni, Anakapalle, Duvvada, Kottavalasa, Vizianagaram, Rayagada, Muniguda, Titlagarh, Blangir, Bargarh Road, Sambalpur, Jharsuguda, Rourkela, Hatia, Ranchi, Muri, Barkakana, Lateher, Daltonganj, Garwaroad, Dehri on son, Sasaram, Bhabua Road, Pt. DD Upadhyaya and Varanasi stations in both directions.

These will consist of AC II Tier, AC III Tier, AC 3 Tier Economy and Sleeper Class coaches.