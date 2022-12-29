Gangster Nayeem’s aide detained under PD Act by Hyderabad police

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad police on December 27 detained a person who is said to be the aide of a slain gangster Nayeemuddin.

The arrested gangster was identified as Muddunuri Sheshaiah, alias, Peddanna, on December 25 was charged under the Preventive Detention (PD) Act.

Sheshaiah committed 11 offences in Hyderabad and parts of Telangana between 2004 and 2013.

On September 27, he was caught by the Golconda police, while carrying a country-made pistol and five live rounds. The accused was booked under the Indian Arms Act. The pistol and cartilage have been seized.

He confessed to supplying pistols to his associate Mohammed Abdullah which were seized by Humayun Nagar Police. Sheshaiah was booked under the Indian Arms Act.

The police had said that Peddanna, while he was in class 10 was influenced by the acts of Naxal activities and worked with many Naxal commanders Ekkanti Seetharam Reddy alias Naganna, Madavanna, Mallanna, and 15 other Maoists including the main Dalam leader Sudershan Reddy (Husband of Arunakka).

He also worked for Naganna as a Den keeper i.e., safeguarding their belongings and other articles in his house.

Further, he also worked with District Committee Secretary Srisailam alias Mallanna alias Madavanna of Kalva Srirampur, Shakamuri Apparao, Modem Balakrishna, Srisailam, Nallamalla Deputy Commander Ganganna, Rama Krishna, Maoist courier Perumala Chennakeshava alias Bhupathi, Dala Commander Rajasekhar alias RK of Ramayampet, Patel Sudhakar Reddy, Varikuppala Yadagiri, Tirupathi Balaiah and supported them in their ‘illegal’ acts.

He was first arrested in the TADA Case of Sanathnagar PS in the year 1993 and further detained on PT warrant in KS Vyas IPS murder case and went to jail in the same year. There, he met Nayeemuddin and his associates and maintained good acquaintance with him.

He worked upon the plans hatched by Nayeemuddin on the targeted persons and committed murders in various places and also involved in some police cases and was arrested in some cases.