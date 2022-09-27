Hyderabad: Peddanna, gangster Nayeemuddin’s close associate, arrested

Hyderabad: Muddunuri Sheshaiah alias Sheshanna alias Peddanna, aged 54 years, who is an important courier to top Maoist leaders and a close associate of gangster Mohammed Nayeemuddin, was arrested by the city’s police on Tuesday.

He is involved in several murders, kidnappings, extortion, illegal weapons and land settlement cases.

Peddanna was caught during the police’ vehicle checking routine at Shaikhpet X roads, the police informed.

The Police also seized a Gold colour country-made pistol with five live rounds, two cell phones, and a Mahindra SUV car along with the convict.

A case has been registered in Crime No: 347/2022 under section: 25 (1) (1A) of the Indian Arms Act ( Whoever acquires, has in his possession or carries any prohibited arms or prohibited ammunition in contravention of section 7 shall be punishable with imprisonment for a term which shall not be less than five years, but which may extend to ten years and shall also be liable to fine) at Golconda Police Station and seized the above-said property from his possession. “He is arrested and is being produced before the Court,” the police said.

Peddanna is a native of the Nagarkurnool district.

The Police further said that Peddanna, while he was in 10th class. was influenced by the acts of Naxal activities and worked with many Naxal commanders Ekkanti Seetharam Reddy alias Naganna, Madavanna, Mallanna, and 15 other Maoists including the main Dalam leader Sudershan Reddy (Husband of Arunakka).

He also worked for Naganna as a Den keeper i.e., safeguarding their belongings and other articles in his house. Further, he also worked with District Committee Secretary Srisailam alias Mallanna alias Madavanna of Kalva Srirampur, Shakamuri Apparao, Modem Balakrishna, Srisailam, Nallamalla Deputy Commander Ganganna, Rama Krishna, Maoist courier Perumala Chennakeshava alias Bhupathi, Dala Commander Rajasekhar alias RK of Ramayampet, Patel Sudhakar Reddy, Varikuppala Yadagiri, Tirupathi Balaiah and supported them in their ‘illegal’ acts.

Firstly, he was arrested in the TADA Case of Sanathnagar PS in the year 1993 and further detained on PT warrant in KS Vyas IPS murder case and went to jail in the same year. There, he met Nayeemuddin and his associates and maintained good acquaintance with him.

He worked upon the plans hatched by Nayeemuddin on the targeted persons and committed murders in various places and also involved in some police cases and was arrested in some cases, the police said.