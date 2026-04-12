Ganja-influenced youth attack man with boulder in Warangal, five held

Hyderabad: Five people were arrested on Saturday, April 11, for allegedly attacking a passerby under the influence of ganja in Telangana‘s Warangal district.

The arrested persons are between 25 and 30 years old. Three of them have been arrested for consuming ganja and two for attempted murder, AJ Mills Colony police told Siasat.com, and provided no further details.

Five people were arrested on Saturday for allegedly attacking a passerby under the influence of ganja in Telangana's Warangal district.



The arrested persons are between 25 and 30 years old. Three of them have been arrested for consuming ganja and two for attempted murder,… pic.twitter.com/Rk559R5kWp — The Siasat Daily (@TheSiasatDaily) April 12, 2026

The incident occurred 15 days ago near Poshamma Guddi. “Near the guddi (temple), a gowdown is located where people often consume ganja and alcohol,” he said.

As he was passing by, two of the accused started assaulting him. “They are from my village. They started hitting me and then attacked me with a huge boulder. They left me to die,” he said.

A grievously injured Suresh was picked up by sanitation workers the following day and admitted to a nearby hospital.

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A case of attempt to murder and relevant sections under the Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act has been registered. Further investigations are underway.