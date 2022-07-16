Garuda drones to survey flood situation in Andhra, Gujarat

Chennai: The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) has tasked city-based drone-as-a-service (DaaS) provider Garuda Aerospace to assess the flood situation in Andhra Pradesh and Gujarat, said a top company official.

The official also said the drones will be used to supply medicines and food.

“We have been asked by the NDRF to make flood assessment in Guntur in Andhra Pradesh and Vadodara in Gujarat. We will deploy five drones in each location,” Agnishwar Jayaprakash, Founder and CEO of Garuda Aerospace, told IANS.

According to Jayaprakash, the drones will be taken from Chennai and Delhi.

The area to be surveyed will be about 1,000 sq km, Jayaprakash added.

Garuda Aerospace was recently engaged in Assam to support the state disaster management department’s rescue efforts during the floods and landslide situation.