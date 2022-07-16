Garuda drones to survey flood situation in Andhra, Gujarat

Photo of IANS IANS|   Posted by P N Sree Harsha  |   Published: 16th July 2022 1:49 pm IST
Saudi-led coalition spy drone shot down in Yemen's Hajjah
Representative Image of drone

Chennai: The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) has tasked city-based drone-as-a-service (DaaS) provider Garuda Aerospace to assess the flood situation in Andhra Pradesh and Gujarat, said a top company official.

The official also said the drones will be used to supply medicines and food.

Also Read
Andhra Pradesh: CM Jagan reviews flood-hit areas

“We have been asked by the NDRF to make flood assessment in Guntur in Andhra Pradesh and Vadodara in Gujarat. We will deploy five drones in each location,” Agnishwar Jayaprakash, Founder and CEO of Garuda Aerospace, told IANS.

MS Education Academy

According to Jayaprakash, the drones will be taken from Chennai and Delhi.

The area to be surveyed will be about 1,000 sq km, Jayaprakash added.

Garuda Aerospace was recently engaged in Assam to support the state disaster management department’s rescue efforts during the floods and landslide situation.

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Andhra Pradesh updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button