Gates of Osman and Himayat Sagar reservoirs raised amid heavy rains in Telangana

Scattered heavy rainfall with severe thunderstorms is expected in several localities of Hyderabad in the next few hours.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Veena Nair  |   Published: 11th September 2025 5:53 pm IST
Osman Sagar reservoir
Osman Sagar reservoir (File Photo)

Hyderabad: Two gates of Osman Sagar and one of Himayat Sagar reservoirs in Telangana were raised on Thursday, September 11, as water inches closer to Full Tank Level (FTL) due to heavy downpour and forecast for more, officials said.

The outflow through the Himayat Sagar reservoir is expected to increase to around 1,350 cusecs as the gate is raised from the current 2 feet to 4 feet.

At Osman Sagar reservoir, the outflow is likely to increase by about 460 cusecs after two gates are raised by one foot.

MS Teachers

At 4 pm, Osman Sagar reservoir stood at 1789.25 feet against FTL 1790 feet, while Himayat Sagar reservoir 1762.8 feet against FTL 1763.50 feet.

Earlier in the day, the weather department forecasted heavy rain in Telangana. An orange alert was issued for Adilabad, Kumaram Bheem, Nirmal, Nizamabad, Rajanna Sircilla, Kamareddy, Medak, Siddipet, J Bhupalpally and Mahabubabad.

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Veena Nair  |   Published: 11th September 2025 5:53 pm IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button