Gau rakshaks attack cattle traders in Hyderabad’s Tukkuguda, 3 held

Hyderabad: A group of cattle traders was allegedly attacked by self-proclaimed cow vigilantes (gau rakshaks) in Hyderabad’s Tukkuguda region on late Sunday night, April 5.

According to the drivers, they were on their way from Mallepally to sell the 14 oxen (males) at the Tukkuguda weekly market.

“We were stopped at the chowrastha by around 100-150 men carrying sticks, rods and other weapons, and they started attacking us,” said one of the injured people in a video.

According to him, they had all the necessary documents to transport the cattle. “Even after producing the permission papers, we were not spared,” said another person.

The drivers allege that police remained mute spectators when the attack took place. “When we tried to escape, they chased us and continued the assault. One of our drivers’ finger was broken. Our vehicle was completely damaged,” said the individual.

The cattle were worth Rs 6 lakh. “Everything is lost,” they said.

The injured men registered a complaint with the Pahadi Shareef Police.

However, Pahadi Shareef Police Station House Officer (SHO) B Lakshmi Narayana Reddy contradicted the victim’s claims. “The incident did take place and a large crowd gathered. These were 3-4 attackers,” the officer said.

“We have identified three people who are currently in police custody. Further investigations are on,” he said.

A case under sections 118(1) (punishes voluntarily causing hurt using dangerous weapons or means) and 126 (wrongful restraint) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) has been filed.

Meanwhile, the cattle were sent to the Gyan Mandir Gowshala in the city.