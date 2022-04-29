Gauahar Khan replies to trolls saying ‘You are not a good enough Muslim’

Mumbai: Bigg Boss 7 winner and actress Gauahar Khan is that one social media guru we need to set the trolls right. She has been a target for online hate for long time now. But, Gauahar knows how reply them like a boss.

Gauahar, who is an avid social media user, is known for speaking her mind out. Recently, the Tandav shared a reel on Instagram as a reply to all trolls who criticise her over her religion and profession. The text in her video has a few hateful comment that she receives on social media. ‘You are an actor, you are not a good enough Muslim,’ the text read. ‘Do you even pray?’ another text read. ‘It’s Ramadaan, why you making reels.”

Her reply read, “To them I say, your belief is personal. Stop the judgements. Nobody is counting your Ibadat, only Allah knows.” Her another text read: “The Almighty knows it all, stay true to your Imaan and let people follow their own faith, #Ramadaan.”

Sharing the reel, Gauahar Khan captioned, “To all the imaan ke thekedaars who comment with absolute judgement and disregard, the Almighty knows it all ….. your prayers and mine . 🌙👍. And nobody really cares about what u assume , mere rabb nu pata hona chahida.”

Gauahar Khan, who became popular after her stint inside the Bigg Boss 7 house, Zaid Darbar in December 2020 after dating for a brief period. The couple recently made headlines with their pictures from their religious trip, Umrah.