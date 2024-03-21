Gauahar Khan reveals son’s face during Umrah (Photos)

Mumbai: TV actress Gauahar Khan and her husband Zaid Darbar, who are currently on a holy trip to Makkah and Madinah, have finally revealed their son Zehaan’s face to the world.

Gauahar and Zaid performed their first Umrah with son. Sharing beautiful glimpses on Instagram from Masjid Al Haram, the couple wrote, “just wanted to give our little prince’ first Salaam to the world from the house of the Almighty,! May he be pleased with our SonShine ! Ameen . Our Zehaan . Request for continued positivity, love n blessings for him . Lots of love .”

Gauahar Khan jetted off to Saudi Arabia earlier this week. They first visited Madinah, spent few days there and then headed to Makkah to perform Umrah.

Gauahar Khan has been sharing several pictures and videos from her holy trip.

Gauahar Khan married Zaid Darbar, the son of renowned music composer Ismail Darbar, on December 25, 2020. Their joy expanded when they welcomed their first child, Zehaan, on May 10, 2023. Sharing the happy news on Instagram, they wrote, “As Salaam U Alaikum beautiful world, says our bundle of joy. Arrived 10th May, 2023, to make us realise what happiness truly means.”