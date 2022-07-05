Gauri Lankesh trial: Gun shop owner among two witnesses examined

On Monday, Gauri Lankesh's sister Kavita Lankesh, and Anil Kumar, another witness, were examined.

Gauri Lankesh was an Indian journalist-turned-activist from Bangalore.

Bengaluru: A special trial court in Bengaluru continued the Gauri Lankesh murder trial hearing on Tuesday.

Syed Shabbir, a gun shop owner from Mysuru whom the prosecution has alleged sold an airgun to an associate of K T Naveen Kumar, who was the alleged gunrunner in Lankesh’s murder, was examined by the prosecution and defence lawyers.

Krishna Kumar, a panchanama (mahajar) witness in the murder, was also examined.

Gauri Lankesh murder trial: Defence derails attention from Hindutva links

The special court last month had scheduled the trial between July 4 to July 8 and for a week every month after. Gauri Lankesh was assassinated outside her residence in Rajarajeshwari Nagar on September 5, 2017.

