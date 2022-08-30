Gautam Adani enters list of top three billionaires in the world

New Delhi: Adani Group’s chairman Gautam Adani became the first India to enter the list of top three billionaires in the world. He became the world’s third-richest person after overtaking France’s Bernard Arnault according to Bloomberg Billionaires Index.

With a total net worth of $137 billion, 60-year-old Adani has surpassed the wealth of Louis Vuitton chairman Arnault and is now just behind business magnate Elon Musk and Jeff Bezos in the ranking.

The net worth of Elon Musk and Jeff Bezos are currently at $ 251 billion and $153 billion, respectively.

List of top 10 billionaires in the world

As per the index, Elon Musk continues to be the richest person in the world with a net worth of $251 billion.

Out of 10 billionaires in the list, eight are from the United States whereas, one is from India and another one is from France.

Name Net worth Country Elon Musk $251 billion United States Jeff Bezos $153 billion United States Gautam Adani $137 billion India Bernard Arnault $136 billion France Bill Gates $117 billion United States Warren Buffett $100 billion United States Larry Page $100 billion United States Sergey Brin $95.8 billion United States Steve Ballmer $93.7 billion United States Larry Ellison $93.3 billion United States

Gautam Adani

Gautam Adani is a first-generation entrepreneur and the Adani Group comprises of 7 publicly listed entities with businesses spanning energy, ports and logistics, mining and resources, gas, defence and aerospace and airports. In each of its business areas, the Group has established a leadership position in India.

The Adani Group is the third largest conglomerate (after Reliance Industries and the Tata Group) in India.

Listed Adani group companies are Adani Enterprises, Adani Green Energy, Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone, Adani Power, Adani Total Gas, and Adani Transmission.

Over the past 5 years, flagship company Adani Enterprises has invested heavily in new growth sectors that include airports, cement, copper refining, data centres, green hydrogen, petrochemical refining, roads and solar cell manufacturing.

Looking ahead, it plans to foray into the telecom space and has massive plans to grow its green hydrogen and airports businesses.

Mukesh Ambani

In the list of billionaires in the world, Reliance Industries Limited chief Mukesh Ambani is at number 11 with a total of $91.9 billion worth.

RIL is a multinational conglomerate company headquartered in Mumbai.

The list of subsidiaries of the conglomerate is as follows:

Jio Platforms

Reliance Retail

Reliance Petroleum

Jio Payments Bank

Network18 Group

Mumbai Indians

Alok Industries

Reliance Foundation

Recently, Ambani laid emphasis on Next-Gen leadership roles while he will continue to provide hands-on leadership.

Akash and Isha Ambani have assumed leadership roles in Jio and Retail, respectively, while Anant has joined New Energy business. They are part of a young team of leaders and professionals mentored by senior leaders, Mukesh Ambani outlined.

Mukesh Ambani will continue to provide hands-on leadership and along with existing leaders and Board of Directors, will work towards making Reliance more robust, resilient and truly future-ready.

With inputs from agencies