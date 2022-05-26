Educational qualifications of Mukesh Ambani, Gautam Adani will surprise you

Mumbai: What is the secret behind the success stories of Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) chairman Mukesh Ambani and Adani Group founder Gautam Adani? What are their educational qualifications?

All most all entrepreneurs get these doubts at one point or the other during their journey to become businessmen. This article will tell you the educational background of the top two Indian billionaires.

Educational qualification of Mukesh Ambani

The first Indian billionaire to enter the list of top 10 richest persons in the world had done his schooling from Hill Grange High School in Mumbai. Later, he studied at St. Xavier’s college in Mumbai.

At the undergraduate level, he completed his BE degree in Chemical Engineering from the Institute of Chemical Technology.

After completing his engineering, he joined MBA at Stanford University. However, he discontinued his MBA after his father asked him to gain real-time experience by joining the business instead of theoretical knowledge.

Also Read From Mukesh Ambani to Radhakishan Damani, meet six billionaires of India

Educational qualification of Gautam Adani

The richest person in India did not even complete his degree.

He completed his schooling from Sheth Chimanlal Nagindas Vidyalaya in Gujarat. Later, he joined a bachelor’s degree in commerce. However, he discontinued it after the second year as he was keen on business.

After discontinuing his studies, he started his career as a diamond sorter for Mahendra Brothers in Mumbai.

Currently, the top two billionaires of India are holding nearly $200 billion of wealth. The net worth of Mukesh Ambani and Gautam Adani is $95.3 billion and $98.1 billion respectively.

Although they are not highly educated, they have one thing in common, extraordinary business acumen.