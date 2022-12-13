Gautam Adani narrows gap with Elon Musk as Twitter CEO loses richest person tag

Adani Group’s chairman Gautam Adani on Tuesday narrowed the gap with Twitter CEO Elon Musk who lost the world’s richest person tag to LVMH’s Bernard Arnault.

Currently, the net worth of Bernard Arnault is USD 186.2 billion. The net worth of Elon Musk and Gautam Adani are USD 181.3 billion and USD 134.2 billion respectively.

After the significant drop in Musk’s wealth, the gap between India’s richest person Adani and Twitter CEO narrowed to USD 47.1 billion. Last month, the gap between them was USD 73.8 billion.

For the world’s richest person title, Bernard Arnault and Elon Musk are locked in a tug-of-war.

Two Indians on list of top ten richest persons in the world

As per Forbes’s real-time billionaire list, two Indians have bagged spots on the list of the top ten richest persons in the world. Top two spots are bagged by Bernard Arnault and Elon Musk

While Gautam Adani occupies the third spot on the list, Mukesh Ambani whose current net worth is USD 92.6 dollar is in the eighth position on the list.

Name Net worth Country Bernard Arnault $186.2 billion France Elon Musk $181.3 billion United States Gautam Adani $134.2 billion India Jeff Bezos $113.8 billion United States Warren Buffett $108.1 billion United States Bill Gates $106.4 billion United States Larry Ellison $103.9 billion United States Mukesh Ambani $92.6 billion India Carlos Slim Helu $81.8 billion Mexico Steve Ballmer $81.7 billion United States

In the list, there are six from the United States whereas, two are from India, and one each is from France and Mexico.

Twitter CEO Elon Musk announces to remove all legacy verified badges

Twitter Blue subscription with verification was relaunched on Tuesday and people needed a verified phone number to sign up, as Elon Musk announced he will remove all legacy blue badges in coming months.

The Blue subscription service with verification costs $8 for Android users and $11 for iPhone owners per month.

“Starting today, when you subscribe your account will get access to subscriber-only features including Edit Tweet, 1080p video uploads, reader mode, and a blue checkmark (once your account has been reviewed),” said the company.

“Soon, subscribers with the blue checkmark will get priority ranking in search, mentions, and replies to help lower the visibility of scams, spam and bots,” the micro-blogging platform added.

Gautam Adani’s nominee on NDTV board

Meanwhile, the Board of New Delhi Television Ltd (NDTV) has approved a proposal to invite the Adani Group’s RRPR Holding Private Ltd to nominate two Directors to the former’s Board.

The decision was taken at the Board meeting of NDTV that was held on Friday.

RRPR Holding holds 29.18 percent stake in NDTV.