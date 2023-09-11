Gautam Adani’s net worth jumps by USD 210 crore today as stocks surge

Gautam Adani witnessed a substantial surge in his net worth as the stocks of his firms jumped significantly. Today’s trading session proved highly favorable for Adani, with all his company stocks experiencing positive movement.

One of the Adani Group’s companies, Adani Power, saw an astounding surge of over seven percent. Additionally, Adani Ports recorded gains of 7.04 percent.

All stocks of Adani firms trading in green

Furthermore, all the other firms under the Adani umbrella, including Adani Enterprises, Adani Wilmar, Adani Green, Adani Port, ACC, Ambuja Cements, NDTV, and Adani Total Gas, saw a rise in their share prices.

These stocks were trading in the green at 2 p.m., leading to a significant improvement in Adani’s net worth.

Adani Group companies’ stocks at 2 pm on Monday

The surge in Adani Group’s stocks can be attributed to the positive sentiment generated after the group’s promoter firm increased its stake in two of the group’s listed companies.

Gautam Adani’s net worth

Due to the surge in Adani share prices, Gautam Adani’s net worth increased by USD 2.1 billion or 210 crore, propelling him to become the top winner of the day among global billionaires.

Currently, his total net worth stands at USD 58.1 billion.

Despite the impressive surge in Gautam Adani’s net worth, Mukesh Ambani, the chairman of Reliance Industries Limited, continues to hold the title of India’s richest person. Currently ranked 11th on the global billionaire list, Ambani’s net worth stands at USD 96.7 billion.