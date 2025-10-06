Gaza-bound aid flotilla 294 nautical miles from enclave

A humanitarian flotilla bound for Gaza, comprised of 11 vessels, has appealed for international protection as it nears the Israel-blockaded enclave, with organisers confirming the convoy is currently about 294 nautical miles (545 kilometres) away.

The Freedom Flotilla Coalition (FFC) launched the Ship of Conscience as part of the Thousand Madleens to Gaza initiative, carrying 92 participants from 26 countries, including doctors, journalists and human rights defenders.

The mission aims to deliver medical aid and draw attention to Israel’s longstanding naval blockade of Gaza.

According to the coalition’s live tracker, the Milad vessel is leading the flotilla’s course from near Alexandria towards Gaza, about 270 nautical miles away, with Al-Awda, Conscience and Gaza Sunbird, all listed as sailing.

The Global Sumud Flotilla, in a statement on social media, said its Freedom Flotilla was “545 kilometres from Gaza, on a mission to break the siege, stop the genocide, and secure a maritime corridor.”

The Freedom Flotilla Coalition urged international institutions to uphold maritime law and ensure the safety of participants, describing the voyage as a lawful humanitarian mission.

The appeal comes days after Israeli naval forces attacked and seized vessels of the Global Sumud Flotilla on Wednesday night, October 1, detaining more than 470 activists from over 44 countries. The flotilla had been attempting to deliver humanitarian aid to Gaza and challenge Israel’s blockade.

Israel has maintained a land, air and sea blockade on Gaza since 2007, restricting trade and movement. The United Nations and aid agencies warn that the blockade has deepened poverty and created a severe humanitarian crisis.

Since October 2023, Israeli airstrikes have killed more than 67,000 Palestinians, most of them women and children, leaving much of Gaza uninhabitable.