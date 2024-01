Gaza death toll from Israeli attacks rises to 23,708

Gaza: The Palestinian death toll from ongoing Israeli attacks on the Gaza Strip has risen to 23,708, the Gaza-based Health Ministry has said.

The ministry in a press statement on Friday said that the Israeli army killed 151 Palestinians and wounded 248 others during the past 24 hours, Xinhua news agency reported.

It added that since the outbreak of the Israel-Hamas conflict on Oct. 7, 60,005 Palestinians were wounded as a result of Israeli attacks, noting that a large number of victims are still under the rubble, and ambulance and civil defence crews cannot reach them.

Eyewitnesses and local sources told Xinhua that Israeli aircraft had earlier targeted a residential house near Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital, west of the city of Deir Al-Balah in central Gaza Strip, killing 11 people and seriously wounding several others.

Meanwhile, armed clashes continued in Khan Younis, south of the Gaza Strip, and Al-Maghazi refugee camp in the central Gaza Strip, the sources added.

