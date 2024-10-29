Gaza’s Kamal Adwan Hospital operates with only one doctor after Israeli raid

The Palestinian ministry of health in the Gaza Strip on Monday, October 28, announced that Kamal Adwan Hospital in Beit Lahiya, northern Gaza, one of the few remaining medical centres serving the area, is now operating with only one paediatrician after the facility’s medical staff were either killed or arrested by the Israeli army.

In a press statement, the ministry appealed to international institutions to quickly send surgical medical teams to the hospital to treat the large number of wounded and sick. It also called on everyone with surgical skills to join the hospital “to save as many wounded and sick people as possible.”

The attacks on the Kamal Adwan Hospital come amid a 22-day siege on northern Gaza by the Israeli army, which resulted in the deaths of more than 820 Palestinians.

On Friday, October 25, the Israeli army raided the hospital and arrested the male medical staff, in addition to wounded and sick people, WAFA News Agency reported.

In a post on X on Friday, October 25, World Health Organization (WHO) chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said that since the raid on Kamal Adwan Hospital, WHO has “lost touch with the personnel there.”

“This development is deeply disturbing given the number of patients being served and people sheltering there,” Ghebreyesus said on X.

Since this morning’s reports of a raid of Kamal Adwan Hospital in northern #Gaza, we have lost touch with the personnel there. This development is deeply disturbing given the number of patients being served and people sheltering there.



Prior to this, @WHO and partners managed to… pic.twitter.com/KL5ElhoQia — Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus (@DrTedros) October 25, 2024

On the same day, UN high commissioner for human rights Volker Turk emphasized the ongoing conflict in northern Gaza as a “darkest moment” and a potential “crime against humanity.”

On Saturday, October 26, the Israeli army reportedly withdrew from the hospital, causing severe damage and leaving Palestinian casualties, as well as destroying homes and properties near the site. Workers, patients, and displaced individuals sheltering at the hospital were denied food, water, and medicine during the siege.

In a video message on Sunday, October 27, Dr Hussam Abu Safiya recounted the challenging moments he experienced during the Israeli raid of Kamal Adwan Hospital, witnessing their practices. Abu Safia, deeply affected by his son’s tragic death in Gaza, couldn’t control his tears as he reminisced about his loss.

He described the hospital situation as ‘catastrophic’, with 31 medical staff members either taken or arrested following the army’s withdrawal. Dr Abu Safiya urged international intervention in a hospital due to non-existent medical resources, demanding the release of detained staff and international protection for significant damage.

تغطية صحفية: لم يستطع أن يحبس دموعه.. مدير مستشفى كمال عدوان، د. حسام أبو صفية متحدثا عن ارتقاء نجله إبراهيم: "قتلوا أطفالنا ثمنا لرسالتنا الإنسانية". pic.twitter.com/nglvGidqLy — شبكة قدس الإخبارية (@qudsn) October 28, 2024

The director of the besieged Kamal Adwan Hospital in the northern governrate of the #gaza strip , Dr. Hussam Abu Safia, performing the funeral prayer for his son Ibrahim who was murdered by the occupation army. pic.twitter.com/dGe2aspN8u — Dr Fadel Naim (@fnaim65) October 26, 2024

On Saturday, Ghebreyesus said that Israel’s raid on the hospital was over, but came “at a heavy cost.”

“Following the detention of 44 male staff members, only female staff, the hospital director, and one male doctor are left to care for nearly 200 patients in desperate need of medical attention. Reports of the hospital facilities and medical supplies being damaged or destroyed during the siege are deplorable.”

He emphasized the need for an immediate and unconditional cease-fire to protect Gaza’s health system from deterioration.

The situation in northern #Gaza is catastrophic. Intensive military operations unfolding around and within healthcare facilities and a critical shortage of medical supplies, compounded by severely limited access, are depriving people of life saving care.



The Health Ministry in… pic.twitter.com/HIlqfD27uT — Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus (@DrTedros) October 26, 2024

Since October 7, 2023, the Israeli forces have continued their aggression on the Gaza Strip, resulting in the martyrdom of more than 43,000 people and the injury of 100,833 others, according to the Gaza health ministry on Monday.

Health officials have reported that over 60 percent of the victims are children and women.