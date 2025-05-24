Gaza’s 11-year old humanitarian Yaqeen Hammad killed in Israeli airstrike

Posted by Veena Nair  |   Published: 24th May 2025 6:45 pm IST
The image displays a picture of Yaqeen Hammad who was killed in Gaza by Israeli airstrikes,
Yaqeen Hammad, the 11-year-old girl was killed in Gaza by Israeli airstrikes

Israel’s recent airstrikes in the Al-Baraka neighbourhood of Deir al-Balah killed a 11-year-old Palestinian child and Gaza’s youngest humanitarian and media activist, Yaqeen Hammad.

Yaqeen had an Instagram page documenting her life and charity work. Accompanied by her brother, Mohamed Hammad, the young girl would deliver aid to displaced families.

She was closely involved in the activities of Ounea Collective, a Palestinian non-profit organisation that funds aid projects in the Gaza Strip.

Yaqeen’s social media page showcased her resilience in the face of tragedy, and her bravery inspired thousands across the globe.

Following her death, social media was flooded with people mourning her loss. One video showed her cooking using a makeshift stove, with a caption, “Gaza, nothing’s impossible.”

“Yaqeen Hammad was killed today. Here, she describes how she made this contraption to cook despite Israel’s cutting off of gas. May you be a bird in paradise, Yaqeen,” wrote one X user.

The Palestinian death toll has reached 53,655 since October 2023, with 16,500 being children, according to the Gaza health authorities.

The humanitarian situation in Gaza remains dire, with widespread destruction of infrastructure, critical shortages of food and medical supplies, and a looming famine.

