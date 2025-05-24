Gaza’s 11-year old humanitarian Yaqeen Hammad killed in Israeli airstrike

Israel’s recent airstrikes in the Al-Baraka neighbourhood of Deir al-Balah killed a 11-year-old Palestinian child and Gaza’s youngest humanitarian and media activist, Yaqeen Hammad.

Yaqeen had an Instagram page documenting her life and charity work. Accompanied by her brother, Mohamed Hammad, the young girl would deliver aid to displaced families.

She was closely involved in the activities of Ounea Collective, a Palestinian non-profit organisation that funds aid projects in the Gaza Strip.

Yaqeen’s social media page showcased her resilience in the face of tragedy, and her bravery inspired thousands across the globe.

Following her death, social media was flooded with people mourning her loss. One video showed her cooking using a makeshift stove, with a caption, “Gaza, nothing’s impossible.”

“Yaqeen Hammad was killed today. Here, she describes how she made this contraption to cook despite Israel’s cutting off of gas. May you be a bird in paradise, Yaqeen,” wrote one X user.

Yaqeen Hammad was killed today. Here, she describes how she made this contraption to cook despite Israel's cutting off of gas. May you be a bird in paradise, Yaqeen. pic.twitter.com/QyJ4FuRyeb — Dr. Omar Suleiman (@omarsuleiman) May 23, 2025

The Palestinian death toll has reached 53,655 since October 2023, with 16,500 being children, according to the Gaza health authorities.

The humanitarian situation in Gaza remains dire, with widespread destruction of infrastructure, critical shortages of food and medical supplies, and a looming famine.