Gaza’s Rafah crossing with Egypt reopens after 19 days of closure

Gaza City: The Rafah border crossing between the Gaza Strip and Egypt reopened partially on Thursday, March 19, allowing a small number of humanitarian cases, including patients and their companions, to travel for medical treatment, according to Palestinian and Egyptian media reports.

The reopening marks the first movement through the crossing since it was shut on February 28, amid escalating regional tensions linked to the Israeli-American strikes on Iran.

A correspondent for the Palestinian WAFA News Agency reported that a group of patients departed from the Palestinian Red Crescent Society in Khan Younis after completing documentation procedures. They were then transferred to the departure hall at Rafah to continue their journey to Egyptian hospitals.

Egyptian state-linked broadcaster Al-Qahera News confirmed that the crossing had reopened “in both directions”, airing footage of Palestinians preparing to return to Gaza from Egypt, including individuals who had been receiving treatment abroad. Ambulances were also seen waiting to receive patients exiting the enclave.

An Egyptian Red Crescent official, speaking to AFP on condition of anonymity, said the crossing was facilitating both outbound medical cases and the return of stranded Palestinians.

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Limited numbers amid overwhelming need

Despite the reopening, movement remains tightly restricted. Palestinian authorities said only eight patients, accompanied by 17 companions, were approved to leave Gaza on Thursday under coordination involving the World Health Organization.

Estimates suggest that between 18,000 and 23,000 wounded and chronically ill Palestinians require urgent treatment abroad due to the collapse of Gaza’s healthcare system after months of conflict.

However, since limited operations resumed earlier this year, fewer than 700 people have been able to cross Rafah, highlighting the gap between humanitarian needs and actual access.

Strict controls and shifting decisions

Israeli authorities had earlier indicated that the crossing would reopen on Wednesday, March 18, but the move was delayed without clear explanation. Officials later cited security concerns, including alleged attempts to smuggle prohibited materials through aid shipments.

The crossing is currently operating under strict conditions, requiring Israeli security approval and coordination with Egypt. Additional inspection procedures are also being carried out within Gaza.

The European Union Border Assistance Mission (EUBAM), deployed to Rafah in early February, is overseeing aspects of the crossing’s operations.

Vital lifeline for Gaza residents

Before the war, Rafah served as a crucial gateway for Palestinians seeking medical care, education, and family reunification abroad, with hundreds crossing daily in both directions.

Since the escalation of hostilities in October 2023, access has been heavily restricted, with Israel maintaining control over Gaza’s borders and limiting both humanitarian aid and civilian movement.

The Kerem Abu Salem crossing has been intermittently opened to allow limited aid deliveries, but international organisations warn that assistance reaching Gaza remains insufficient to meet growing needs.