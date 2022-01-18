GCC countries condemn Houthi attack on Abu Dhabi

Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) on Monday condemned an attack launched by the Yemeni Houthi movement towards the United Arab Emirates capital Abu Dhabi, which resulted in the death of 3 people and the injury of 6 others.

The police of the UAE capital Abu Dhabi announced the death of 3 people and the injury of 6 others on Monday in the explosion of 3 tanks in the Musaffah industrial area, and a fire in a construction area at Abu Dhabi International Airport.

As per the media reports, the incident led to the deaths of one Pakistani and two Indians.

Abu Dhabi Police stated that preliminary investigations indicate the detection of small flying objects that may have caused the explosion and fire.

Saudi Arabia

Commenting on this, the Saudi Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement that it condemns in the strongest terms “the cowardly terrorist attack that targeted Abu Dhabi.”

The ministry affirmed the Kingdom’s full support for the UAE in the face of everything that threatens its security and stability.

The ministry stressed that Riyadh continues to confront all attempts and terrorist practices of the Houthi militia through its leadership of coalition forces to support legitimacy in Yemen.

نُدين بأشد وأقسى العبارات الهجوم الإرهابي الجبان الذي استهدف مطار أبوظبي الدولي في دولة الإمارات العربية المتحدة الشقيقة pic.twitter.com/R0LI1B0qsY — وزارة الخارجية 🇸🇦 (@KSAMOFA) January 17, 2022

Qatar

The Qatari Foreign Ministry also expressed its strong condemnation and denunciation of the attack on Abu Dhabi, considering it a “terrorist act that contradicts all international norms and laws.”

“The ministry renews Qatar’s position on rejecting violence and terrorist acts that target civilians and civilian facilities,” the foreign ministry said in a statement, expressing condolences to the families of the victims and wishes for recovery for the wounded, and wishes for safety and stability for the UAE government and people.

Bahrain

For its part, the Bahraini Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced its “strong condemnation of the Houthi militia’s launch of drones towards Abu Dhabi.”

In a statement, the ministry said that the terrorist attack is a violation of international humanitarian and all international laws, as it confirmed its support to the UAE in all the measures that it will take to confront these sabotage acts.

The Bahraini Foreign Ministry called on the international community to take firm steps against Al Houthi; to constitute a threat to the security and stability of the region.

وزارة خارجية مملكة البحرين تدين بشدة قيام ميليشيا الحوثي الإرهابية بإطلاق عدد من الطائرات المسيرة المفخخة على منشآت مدنية حيوية في إمارة أبوظبي بدولة الإمارات العربية المتحدة الشقيقةhttps://t.co/Ycc1XEi9KM pic.twitter.com/sXeQi7yNaF — وزارة الخارجية 🇧🇭 (@bahdiplomatic) January 17, 2022

Kuwait

The Kuwaiti Ministry of Foreign Affairs expressed, in a statement, its country’s condemnation of targeting civilian areas in the UAE.

The Kuwaiti Ministry of Foreign Affairs, in a press statement, said the Houthi militia’s continuing targeting of civilians and civilian areas, their insistence on violating international humanitarian law, and their intentional sabotage of the security and stability of the countries in the region, is an indication of the gravity of the behaviour of these militias that obliges the international community, especially the UN Security Council, to put an end to this aggressive behaviour and maintain international security and peace.

The ministry affirmed Kuwait’s support for the UAE in all steps taken to maintain its security and stability.

وزير الخارجية ووزير الدولة لشؤون مجلس الوزراء يؤكد لوزير الخارجية والتعاون الدولي بدولة الإمارات العربية، إدانة واستنكار دولة الكويت بأشد وأقسى العبارات،الهجوم الإرهابي الجبان الذي شنته مليشيات الحوثي على مطار أبوظبي، ووقوفها مع الإمارات في كل الإجراءات للدفاع عن أمنها واستقرارها pic.twitter.com/qSAVdljXXG — وزارة الخارجية (@MOFAKuwait) January 17, 2022

Oman

In Muscat, the Omani Ministry of Foreign Affairs too expressed the Sultanate of Oman’s solidarity with the United Arab Emirates and its support for any measures the UAE might take to maintain its security and stability.

In a statement, the Omani ministry expressed denunciation and condemnation of the attack that targeted Abu Dhabi, resulting in the death and injury of a number of civilians, and affirming Oman’s firm stance rejecting violence.

وعبرت عن استنكارها وإدانتها للهجوم الذي استهدف العاصمة الإماراتية أبوظبي والذي أسفر عن مقتل وإصابة عدد من المدنيين، وأكدت على موقف سلطنة عُمان الثابت في رفض العنف واستهداف المدنيين. — وكالة الأنباء العمانية (@OmanNewsAgency) January 17, 2022

In this context, Nayef Al-Hajraf, Secretary-General of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC), described in a statement the Houthi attack as “terrorist and cowardly.”

Al-Hajraf said, “The attack is a war crime that endangers the lives of civilians, which requires the terrorists to be held accountable in accordance with international and humanitarian law.”

He stressed the solidarity and standing of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) with the UAE, and its support in all the measures it takes to defend its territories.

الأمين العام لمجلس التعاون يدين الهجوم الإرهابي الجبان الذي استهدف مطار أبوظبي الدولي https://t.co/1zuJWL9m3Z#مجلس_التعاون #ابوظبي pic.twitter.com/yRGNQu3E0M — مجلس التعاون (@GCCSG) January 17, 2022

Saudi-led coalition destroys 8 drones targeting Saudi Arabia

Saudi-led Arab coalition announced on Monday, the destruction of 8 drones launched by the Houthi group towards Saudi Arabia.

The coalition said, in a statement, that “the eight drones were destroyed sporadically throughout the day,” without mentioning any injuries or damages as a result.

The Saudi-led coalition confirmed that it continues to follow up on threats of hostile Houthi attacks using drones in the airspace.