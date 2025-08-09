Gear up for rains in Hyderabad over next few hours; IMD issues alert

Hyderabad: The residents of Hyderabad need to gear up for rains as scattered intense thunderstorms are expected in the next few hours and the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert.

As per the weather department, other districts of the state are also likely to receive rains.

Yellow alert till August 15

As per IMD Hyderabad, the yellow alert for various districts of the state is valid till Friday, August 15 due to heavy rains forecast.

On August 13, very heavy rains are expected and in view of it, the weather department has issued an orange alert.

For this evening, weather enthusiast T. Balaji, who is renowned for his accurate weather forecasts, predicted strong storms in Nagarkurnool, Nalgonda, Suryapet, Khammam, Mahabubabad, Bhadradri-Kothagudem, Mahabubnagar, Narayanpet, and Jagitial.

GETTING READY FOR INTENSE STORMS ⚠️



STRONG STORMS ahead in Nagarkurnool, Nalgonda, Suryapet, Khammam, Mahabubabad, Bhadradri – Kothagudem, Mahabubnagar, Narayanpet, Jagitial next 2hrs



Hyderabad – Till 4 or 5pm, dry, scattered INTENSE THUNDERSTORMS will form from 5pm in few… — Telangana Weatherman (@balaji25_t) August 9, 2025

In case of Hyderabad, he forecast that intense thunderstorms will form from 5 pm in few parts. “Conditions are super favourable,” he added.

IMD forecasts rains in Hyderabad

Even the weather department has forecast moderate rains or thundershowers accompanied by gusty winds till August 13.

Also Read Six Hyderabad areas receive heavy rains on Thursday; IMD predicts more downpours

The department has also issued a yellow alert for the city valid till Wednesday.

In view of the expected rains in the next few hours, residents need to plan their travel accordingly.