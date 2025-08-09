Gear up for rains in Hyderabad over next few hours; IMD issues alert

As per the weather department, other districts of the state are also likely to receive rains.

Sameer Khan | Published: 9th August 2025 4:33 pm IST
Rains in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: The residents of Hyderabad need to gear up for rains as scattered intense thunderstorms are expected in the next few hours and the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert.



Yellow alert till August 15

As per IMD Hyderabad, the yellow alert for various districts of the state is valid till Friday, August 15 due to heavy rains forecast.

On August 13, very heavy rains are expected and in view of it, the weather department has issued an orange alert.

For this evening, weather enthusiast T. Balaji, who is renowned for his accurate weather forecasts, predicted strong storms in Nagarkurnool, Nalgonda, Suryapet, Khammam, Mahabubabad, Bhadradri-Kothagudem, Mahabubnagar, Narayanpet, and Jagitial.

In case of Hyderabad, he forecast that intense thunderstorms will form from 5 pm in few parts. “Conditions are super favourable,” he added.

IMD forecasts rains in Hyderabad

Even the weather department has forecast moderate rains or thundershowers accompanied by gusty winds till August 13.

The department has also issued a yellow alert for the city valid till Wednesday.

In view of the expected rains in the next few hours, residents need to plan their travel accordingly.

