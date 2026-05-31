Gen Subramani takes charge as India’s new Chief of Defence Staff

New Delhi: Gen NS Raja Subramani, widely known as an expert on Pakistan and China, on Sunday, May 31, took charge as India’s new Chief of Defence Staff with a primary mandate to implement the ambitious military theaterisation plan and bolster tri-services synergy.

He succeeded Gen Anil Chauhan, who signed off after completing his tenure as the country’s senior-most military commander on Saturday.

Gen Subramani was serving as the Military Advisor at the National Security Council Secretariat (NSCS). He retired as the Vice Chief of Army Staff on July 31 last year.

Lt Gen NS Raja Subramani speaks to the media during a ceremony marking his assumption of charge as the new Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), in New Delhi, Sunday, May 31, 2026. (Source: PTI)

The military officer, shortly after taking charge, said transformation of the armed forces and organisational reforms to enhance tri-services synergy and integration will be his primary focus.

We will accelerate the development, induction and integration of indigenous weapons in our armed forces, he said in a brief media statement.

“Our armed forces consistently demonstrated professionalism and operational decisiveness in safeguarding our national interests. We are committed to protecting the sovereignty and territorial integrity of our country,” he said.

Lt Gen NS Raja Subramani accorded a Tri-Services Guard of Honour during a ceremony marking his assumption of charge as the new Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), in New Delhi, Sunday, May 31, 2026. (Source: PTI)

“I assure citizens of India that armed forces will continue to serve the nation with dedication, courage, honour and professionalism,” he added.

Gen Subramani also noted that he would also work towards accelerating the development, induction, and integration of indigenous weapon systems into the armed forces.

As Chief of Defence Staff, Gen Subramani’s primary task will be to implement the theaterisation model by rolling out integrated military commands.

In his illustrious career spanning over 40 years, Gen Subramani served across a wide spectrum of conflict and terrain profiles and held a host of Command, Staff and Instructional appointments.

Retired as Vice Chief of the Army Staff on July 31, 2025

He served as the Vice Chief of the Army Staff from July 1, 2024 to July 31, 2025 and was General Officer Commanding-in-Chief of the Central Command from March 2023 till June 2024.

The officer is a graduate of the National Defence Academy and the Indian Military Academy.

He was commissioned into the eighth battalion of the Garhwal Rifles on December 14, 1985.

Gen Subramani is an alumnus of the Joint Services Command and Staff College, Bracknell (UK), and the National Defence College, New Delhi. He holds a Master of Arts degree from King’s College, London, and an MPhil in Defence Studies from Madras University.

He commanded the 16 Garhwal Rifles in counter-insurgency operations in Assam as part of Operation Rhino, the 168 Infantry Brigade in Jammu and Kashmir, and the 17 Mountain Division in the Central Sector during a challenging operational environment.

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He also distinguished himself by commanding two corps, including a premier strike corps of the Indian Army on the Western Front.

Gen Subramani’s staff and instructional assignments include Brigade Major of a Mountain Brigade, Defence Attache in Kazakhstan, Assistant Military Secretary in the Military Secretary’s Branch, Deputy Commander of a Rashtriya Rifles Sector in Jammu and Kashmir, and Deputy Director General of Military Intelligence at the Integrated Headquarters of the Ministry of Defence (Army).

He also held the posts of Brigadier General Staff (Operations) in the Eastern Command, Chief Instructor (Army) at the Defence Services Staff College, Wellington, and Chief of Staff at Headquarters Northern Command.

For his distinguished service, the General Officer has been awarded the Param Vishisht Seva Medal, Ati Vishisht Seva Medal, Sena Medal, and Vishisht Seva Medal.