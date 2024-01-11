German FM vows to offer 15M euros to support Lebanon’s army

The Lebanon-Israel border witnessed increased tension since October 8 after Hezbollah fired dozens of rockets toward Israel in support of the Hamas attacks on Israel on October 7.

German FM vows to offer 15M euros to support Lebanon's army
German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock

Beirut: German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock has vowed to offer 15 million euros ($16.45 million) to support the Lebanese army amid growing fears of escalating tensions with Israel on Lebanon’s southern border.

During her visit to the Beirut port, Baerbock said on Wednesday that the money would be used to buy fuel and train soldiers to monitor the border, according to Lebanon’s Elnashra news website.

“The army must be able to exercise effective control in the region to contain armed groups,” she added, without specifying.

Arriving in Beirut on Tuesday, Baerbock held meetings on Wednesday with Lebanese Prime Minister Najib Mikati and Lebanese Army Commander Joseph Aoun to discuss the latest developments in Lebanon and the region, Xinhua news agency reported.

The Lebanon-Israel border witnessed increased tension since October 8 after Hezbollah fired dozens of rockets toward Israel in support of the Hamas attacks on Israel on October 7, prompting Israel to respond by firing heavy artillery toward southeastern Lebanon.

The confrontations between Hezbollah and Israel have killed 215 on the Lebanese side, including 158 Hezbollah members and 37 civilians, according to Lebanese security sources.

Tags
