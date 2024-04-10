Germany denies accusation of aiding ‘genocide’ in Gaza at ICJ

Berlin: In a lawsuit brought before the International Court of Justice by Nicaragua, Germany strongly denied allegations that it was supporting genocide in Gaza by providing Israel with arms, Al Jazeera reported.

The International Court of Justice (ICJ) was informed on Tuesday by Tania von Uslar-Gleichen, the legal adviser for the German Foreign Ministry, that Nicaragua’s lawsuit was hurried and based on thin evidence, and that it ought to be dismissed for lack of jurisdiction.

Arms exports were scrutinised for adherence to international law, she said.

“Germany is doing its utmost to live up to its responsibility vis-a-vis both the Israeli and the Palestinian people,” she added.

Von Uslar-Gleichen stated that Germany prioritised Israel’s security because of the Nazis’ history of annihilating the Jews.

Meanwhile, Christian Tams, a German attorney, informed the court that, as of October 7, general equipment such as vests, helmets, and binoculars accounted for 98 per cent of Israel’s arms shipments.

According to him, out of the four instances in which the shipment of war weapons was authorised, three of them used weaponry intended for training purposes rather than for conflict, according to Al Jazeera.

Lately, as the war between Israel and Hamas has completed six months, the street demonstrations, court cases, and charges of hypocrisy from campaign groups claims that Israel killed too many Palestinian civilians during its six-month assault have been directed towards Germany and other Western countries.

As the country marked six months of war against Hamas, the Israel Defence Forces (IDF) published new data on its operations in the Gaza Strip, the West Bank and Lebanon, highlighting everything from the number of terror operatives killed to the number of sites struck.

According to the data, more than 13,000 Hamas operatives and members of other terror groups have been killed by the IDF in the Gaza Strip since the beginning of the war, in addition to some 1,000 terrorists inside Israel on October 7, when gunmen rampaged through southern communities, massacring some 1,200 people, mostly civilians, and abducting 253 to Gaza.

Since October 7, in the West Bank, the IDF said the troops have arrested more than 3,700 Palestinians, including more than 1,600 affiliated with Hamas