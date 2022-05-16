Germany: Rallies to condemn assassination of journalist, Nakba day banned

Berlin: German police in the capital, Berlin, on Friday banned a demonstration commemorating Nakba day and condemning the assassination of Sheerin Abu Akleh, local media reported.

Nakba day is celebrated every year on May 15, to commemorate the displacement of hundreds of thousands of Palestinians in the first Middle East war in 1948.

German police said in a statement sent to the organizers that the demonstrations would have led to riots that threaten public security and would be interspersed with “anti-Semitic” expressions.

The police expressed concern about chanting slogans such as “Palestine is free, from the river to the sea,” describing these chants as “anti-semitic.”

Die Berliner Polizei setzt ihr repressives Demonstrationsverbot fort, wir durften auch keine Mahnwache für Shireen Abu Nakleh halten: pic.twitter.com/Rb05FTEHnH — Jüdische Stimme für gerechten Frieden in Nahost (@JNahost) May 13, 2022

The group “Coalition for Palestinian Rights and Against Racism” said the police’s decision seriously violates their legitimate rights to demonstrate and infringes upon their freedom of expression.

The Palestinian groups had announced that they would protest Israel’s policies on the Nakba, especially on Saturdays and Sundays.

After 40 peaceful events in the last 2 years, the court of #Berlin held the shameful ban by the @polizeiberlin of our #Nakba74 events.



But we will not be silenced!



Expect our lives stream

tonight at 2030h!https://t.co/Kjtsjhtptr pic.twitter.com/fMgUeQ9DpB — Palästina Spricht #SaveSheikhJarrah (@PalestinSpricht) May 13, 2022

The Islamic Resistance Movement (Hamas) on Saturday condemned Germany’s decision, saying that it confiscates the right of the Palestinian people to commemorate the Nakba and “forcibly displace them from their villages and cities.”

The movement stressed that the decision is an “attempt to obscure the narrative that shows the truth of the ugly face of the Zionist occupation, by omitting the refugee issue.”

ندين ما أقدمت عليه المحكمة الإدارية في ألمانيا بحظر فعاليات إحياء ذكرى يوم النكبة بحجج واهية، ونعتبر ذلك مصادرة لحقّ شعبنا في إحياء ذكرى نكبته وتهجيره من قراه ومدنه قسراً، في محاولة لحجب الرّواية التي تظهر حقيقة الوجه القبيح للاحتلال الصهيوني، من خلال تغييب قضية اللاجئين. — حركة حماس (@Hamas_site) May 14, 2022

Human rights organizations and activists also condemned the decision and stressed the right of Palestinian refugees to express their support for their cause and to demand their return to their villages from which they were displaced through demonstrations in various countries of the world.