Germany resumes arms sales to Saudi Arabia 

The German government gave the green light to sell missiles to Saudi Arabia that have been banned since the killing of Jamal Khashoggi.

On Wednesday, January 10, Stefan Heibstreit, spokesman for German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, confirmed a report published by Der Spiegel daily, that Berlin had approved to export 150 Iris-T air-to-air missiles to Saudi Arabia, AFP reported.

“The details of this report are accurate,” he said in a regular government press conference.

Also Read Dubai ruler pledges Rs 339 crore to support content creators

He added that the aforementioned missiles could be “launched from aircraft at airborne targets, i.e. missiles, aircraft, drones, etc.”

Der Spiegel reported that the German government gave its approval to export missiles manufactured by the German “Del Defense” group at the end of 2023.

The ban was imposed by the government of former Chancellor Angela Merkel following the killing of Jamal Khashoggi inside the Saudi consulate in Istanbul in October 2018.