Get a chill this winter with Hyderabad’s top 5 haunted places

Like any other city in the world, Hyderabad has its fair share of places replete with stories of the supernatural and the unexplained. From crumbling forts with whispered legends to abandoned mansions cloaked in mystery, the city has plenty to offer for those intrigued by the paranormal.

While unconfirmed and often touted as myths, these tales do add a chilling layer to Hyderabad’s cultural scene. As winter sets in, these spots become even more interesting, drawing adventurers and horror enthusiasts alike.

Mostly because we all secretly enjoy a good scare, but partly because exploring the unknown adds a thrill to travel, this guide by Siasat.com is perfect for every horror enthusiast out there.

So, grab your courage (and maybe a flashlight) as we explore the haunted spots of Hyderabad that promise to give you goosebumps.

Top 5 Haunted Places In Hyderabad

1. Kundanbagh House

When talking about haunted spots in Hyderabad, Kundanbagh house always tops the list. The house gained infamy after the discovery of the decomposed bodies of a mother and her two daughters, who had been dead for months. Before their deaths, locals had reported strange behavior, like the women carrying candles at night and engaging in bizarre rituals. The house became so famous that it was featured in Zee TV’s Fear Files as well. However, locals argue that its haunted status is exaggerated, with investigations pointing to natural causes and mental health issues rather than paranormal activity.

2. Graveyard on Road 12, Banjara Hills

Nestled in one of Hyderabad’s most affluent areas, this graveyard exudes an unsettling vibe. Many people passing by at night have reported flickering streetlights, a sudden drop in temperature, and the mysterious phenomenon of their vehicle tires puncturing near the site. The graveyard’s haunting silence amplifies its spooky aura, making it a hotspot for paranormal enthusiasts​. Despite numerous reports and the area’s eerie reputation, no formal investigation has ever been carried out to verify these claims.

3. Shamshabad Airport

Though a bustling hub for travelers, Hyderabad’s Rajiv Gandhi International Airport has its share of ghostly tales. Employees and visitors have reported sightings of a woman in a white saree roaming the runways, as well as unexplained noises in the quieter areas of the airport. These eerie happenings make it more than just a place for flights—it’s a destination for ghost stories. Despite these reports, there has been no official acknowledgment of any paranormal activity at the airport.

4. Ramoji Film City

One of India’s largest film studios is also one of its most haunted. Built on a former battlefield, Ramoji Film City is said to be haunted by the spirits of soldiers. Crew members have reported accidents, flickering lights, and ghostly apparitions. Messages in Urdu mysteriously appear on mirrors, and the sets are often plagued with unexplained incidents, making it a hotspot for ghost hunters. Bollywood actress Taapsee Pannu also shared a personal experience during her stay at a hotel in Ramoji Film City, where she heard footsteps echoing in her room, although she convinced herself she was imagining things after hearing stories of the hotel’s haunted reputation.

5. Golconda Fort

Known for its architectural brilliance, Golconda Fort is also rumored to be a site of supernatural activity. It is said that the spirit of Taramati, a courtesan who once danced for royalty, still lingers in the fort. Visitors often claim to hear her singing and dancing at night. The fort’s eerie silence after sunset makes it one of Hyderabad’s spookiest historical landmarks. However, there has been no official investigation into these supernatural claims, and they only remain part of the folklore surrounding the fort.

While these places may be surrounded by intriguing stories, it’s important to remember that not all of them are truly haunted. Many of the so-called haunted spots could simply be the result of folklore, urban myths, or the natural wear and tear of old, abandoned buildings. Whether it’s a historic site or a bustling location, the tales of hauntings often come from imagination and the mystery that surrounds these places, rather than from actual supernatural occurrences. Thus, it’s essential to approach them with a balanced perspective.