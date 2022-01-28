Get Catalyzed- Digital Marketing Agency plunge into Indian Waters

New Delhi: After working on over 150 projects with 50+ brands and individuals across 20 nations, a Jaipur-based digital marketing agency Get Catalyzed is all set to get into the lucrative Indian Digital Marketing space.

Making many websites, and helping clients with building a strong digital presence internationally, they have made up their minds to support the Indian community as well.

According to the Times of India, by 2025, it’s estimated that India will have close to 974.86 million internet users and the digital marketing industry will be worth USD 160 billion by 2025. Get Catalyzed aims to play a major role in uplifting the digital game of SMEs in India, by taking their business digital and growing it over a short period of time.

Founders of Get Catalyzed, Kuldeep Gera, and Sachin Jangir have almost a decade-long experience as freelance digital marketers before starting this agency. This helped them in making a 7 figure agency in their first year itself. They aim to scale it to 8 figures within the next two years.

Get Catalyzed has created a name for itself, in the span of one year, with its speedy service and commitment to quality work. They onboarded experts in design and creation to their team, to build a successful digital presence for their clients.

Kuldeep Gera says “People are willing to take their business online and use of the exposure that it provides but they do not have the right resources to reach out to. Finding the right person for different things is a tedious task in itself and the pain of slow work due to lack of commitment is often daunting. Keeping that in mind we started our full-service agency where one can get all the things done from a single place, be it building a website, getting traffic from Google, creating social media content, building a brand, or be it anything digital. Time is also a high focus of our work dynamics at Get Catalyzed to live up to our name.”

Get Catalyzed is becoming loved by clients across the continents because of its result-oriented techniques and exceptional growth. After becoming a leading digital marketing agency in the international market, they are all set to become a renowned name in the Indian market as well. They plan to create an umbrella service for the businesses and individuals who are stepping up their game in the digital world.

Coaches and business owners from different industries have signed up Get Catalyzed to improve their social presence on various platforms. Their performance has been impeccable throughout their journey due to which they have been able to develop an eminent position in the Digital marketing sector.

Sachin, Co-founder of Get Catalyzed says “We prioritize our relationships with clients. Timely delivery and professionalism remain our strong pillars. We try to become an important part of the community rather than rushing to reach milestones. For us, every client of ours is valuable and their success is what we strive for”.

For more information about the company, visit them at https://getcatalyzed.com/.

This story is provided by SRV. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article.