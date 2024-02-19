‘Get over me, not interested in films: Ayesha Takia slams troll

Mumbai: Actor Ayesha Takia’s recent appearance at the Mumbai airport has become the talk of the town.

Ayesha was spotted at the Mumbai airport on Saturday. She happily posed for the paps who were stationed outside the airport. Soon her pictures and videos from the airport surfaced online.

However, numerous negative comments regarding her appearance flooded the internet.

Following backlash, Ayesha took to social media and took a stand for herself.

“Need to say this, rushed to Goa two days ago… Had a medical emergency in my family… My sister has literally been in hospital. Amidst all this, I remember being stopped by paps and posing for them for basically a few seconds before flying off. Turns out there are no other important issues in the country except dissecting my looks,” she wrote.

She went on to clarify that the actor won’t be making her comeback in Bollywood. “Been bombarded by viral ridiculous opinions of how ppl think I should have looked and don’t.

Literally get over me yaar, I have zero interest in doing any films or any comeback like people are saying. I’m living my life happily, never want to be in the limelight, not interested in any fame, don’t wanna be in any film…So chill.. Pls feel free to not care about me at all.”

The actor said it is important that trolls find better things to do with their time rather than “pick apart good looking women.”

Ayesha added, “I’m blessed with a fabulous life and do not need your opinions, save it for those interested. I’m sending back all your shi**y energy. Do better people, get a hobby, eat a fun meal, talk to your friend, smile, whatever it takes to not feel so unhappy that you need to tell a gorgeous happy woman how she’s not looking like you wanted,” she wrote.

Ayesha began her career in showbiz as a model and gained attention with Falguni Pathak’s song Meri Chunar Udd Udd Jaye. Later she made her Bollywood debut with Taarzan: The Wonder Car. She was also featured in films like Dil Maange More!!!, Dor, No Smoking, Wanted, Salaam-E-Ishq and Paathshaala.