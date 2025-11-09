Ghana team meets Singareni chief in Hyderabad, invites investment

Hyderabad: A high-level delegation from Ghana met with Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL) chairman and managing director N Balram at Singareni Bhavan in Hyderabad on Saturday, November 8, to explore potential business collaborations in the mining sector.

The Ghanaian officials highlighted the country’s vast mineral wealth, including diamonds, gold, bauxite, manganese, and lithium, and invited SCCL to invest in scaling up mining operations in Ghana.

The delegation also pointed out Ghana’s existing coal mining activities and sought Singareni’s expertise and cooperation in that area. They emphasised Ghana’s openness to significant investments aimed at boosting production in the mineral sector.

Responding to the invitation, SCCL’s Chairman, N Balram, assured that the company would review the mining prospects in Ghana, particularly focusing on projects related to critical minerals.

The Ghanaian delegation also announced that a technical team is scheduled to meet Indian officials in New Delhi next month and requested a follow-up meeting with Singareni.

Additionally, they have invited SCCL to send a delegation to Ghana for further engagement.

