‘Ghar mein ghus ke beth jaana’: Asaduddin Owaisi calls for strong action against terrorism

Hyderabad: All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) president Asaduddin Owaisi on Thursday, May 1, urged the Indian government to wipe out terrorism completely from Indian soil by striking at several terrorist launchpads along the Line of Control (LoC).

He was responding to a query by a journalist who claimed that Pakistani soldiers had recently vacated their posts along the LoC.

“When the Pulwama terrorist attack took place in 2019, Prime Minister Narendra Modi should have struck the launchpads used by terrorists to enter India,” he said.

Launchpads in reference to terrorists are defined as a location or an area used as a base or starting point for terrorist activities, often involving infiltration, attacks, or the planning and coordination of operations.

“Aapki news agar sahi hai, tho bahut acha hai. Agar who khaali karke chalein gaye, tho hum jaake baithna waha pe…aur chodna nahi. Ab ki baar agar kuch action lere, tho ghar mein ghus ke beth jaana.. khatam (If your news is true, then that’s very good. If they (Pakistani soldiers) have vacated (the posts) and left, then we should take it over… and not leave it. This time, if they (Union government) have decided to take any action against them (terrorists), we should capture those posts and not leave it),” Asaduddin Owaisi answered the reporter.

The Hyderabad MP further said that terrorism should end at any cost. “Every now and then, they strike. If you look past incidents, Hyderabad has also borne the brunt,” he said.

Asaduddin Owaisi was referring to the 2007 bombing in Lumbini Park, where 42 people were killed, and the 2013 Dilsukhnagar bombings, in which 13 people perished.

“Recently, terrorists targeted a bus carrying Hindu pilgrimage tourists in Jammu and Kashmir’s Reasi district. Over seven people died,” Owaisi said, urging the Indian government to take strong action in eradicating terrorism from India.

“The Opposition has been time and again telling the Indian government to stop terrorism,” he said.