Pahalgam attack: US urges India, Pakistan to de-escalate tensions

New Delhi: The US has urged India and Pakistan to de-escalate their tensions over the Pahalgam terror attack as US Secretary of State Marco Rubio held separate phone conversations with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to emphasise on avoiding further escalation.

In his phone conversation with Jaishankar on Wednesday night, Rubio expressed his “sorrow” for the lives lost in the “horrific” terror attack and reaffirmed the US’ commitment to cooperation with India against terrorism, according to the US State Department.

The US Secretary of State called on Sharif for Islamabad’s cooperation in investigating the “unconscionable” attack that killed 26 civilians.

On his part, Jaishankar told Rubio that the perpetrators, backers and planners of the Pahalgam terror attack must be brought to justice.

“Discussed the Pahalgam terrorist attack with US @SecRubio yesterday. Its perpetrators, backers and planners must be brought to justice,” the external affairs minister said on ‘X’ on Thursday.

The Jaishankar-Rubio phone conversation came amid speculation about India’s possible retaliation to the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack in view of its cross border linkages. Twenty-six people were killed in the dastardly attack.

“The Secretary expressed his sorrow for the lives lost in the horrific terrorist attack in Pahalgam, and reaffirmed the United States’ commitment to cooperation with India against terrorism,” US State Department Spokesperson Tammy Bruce said.

“He also encouraged India to work with Pakistan to de-escalate tensions and maintain peace and security in South Asia,” she said.

On Rubio’s phone talks with Pakistan PM Sharif, Bruce said the Secretary encouraged Pakistan to work with India to de-escalate “tensions, re-establish direct communications, and maintain peace and security in South Asia.”

“The Secretary spoke of the need to condemn the terror attack on April 22 in Pahalgam. Both leaders reaffirmed their continued commitment to holding terrorists accountable for their heinous acts of violence,” she said.

“The secretary urged Pakistani officials’ cooperation in investigating this unconscionable attack,” Bruce added.

Citing “cross-border linkages” to the horrific attack, India has promised severe punishment to those involved in the strike.

In a high-level meeting with the top defence brass, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday asserted that the armed forces have “complete operational freedom” to decide on the mode, targets and timing of India’s response to the terror attack, according to government sources.

The prime minister affirmed that it is a national resolve to deal a crushing blow to terrorism, they said after the meeting.

A day after the attack, India on April 23 announced a raft of punitive measures against Pakistan, including suspension of the Indus Waters Treaty, shutting down of the only operation land border crossing at Attari and downgrading of diplomatic ties in view of cross-border links to the attack.

In response, Pakistan shut its airspace to Indian airliners and suspended all trade with India, including through third countries. Pakistan rejected India’s suspension of the Indus Waters Treaty and said any move to stop the flow of water will be seen as an “act of war”.