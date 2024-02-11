Ghazal Night mesmerizes Auckland with soulful melodies, cultural elegance

Auckland: The Urdu Hindi Cultural Association orchestrated a captivating Ghazal Night (Mehfil e Saaz Aur Awaaz) at the esteemed Fickling Convention Centre, offering attendees a splendid blend of enchanting melodies and cultural celebrations.

The event, graced by distinguished guests including Minister of Ethnic Melissa Lee, Members of Parliament Dr. Carlos Cheung,Dr. Deborah Russell, Parmjeet Parmar, and Mrs. Ella Kumar, featured the community’s finest vocalists, skilled instrumentalists, and emerging talents. Dr. Carlos Cheung MP initiated the event with the lighting of the lamp, and Vice President Mr. M.A. Haq delivered a warm welcome speech. Roopa Suchdev introduced her team, and Syed Mujeeb presented the annual report, and housekeeping rules by Vice President Mr. Ghouse Majeed, and housekeeping rules.

Minister of Ethnic New Zealand Melissa Lee

Dr. Deborah Russell MP with Tahseen Sultana

Members of Parliament Dr. Parmjeet Parmar

Members of Parliament Dr. Carlos Cheung

Syed Mujeeb Hyderabadi, the organization’s Secretary-General

Syed Mujeeb Hyderabadi, the organization’s Secretary-General, expressed gratitude for the event’s success, emphasizing its significance as a platform for Hindi and Urdu poetry lovers to showcase their artistry.

President Roopa Suchdev acknowledged the Association’s accomplishments, praising events like Mushaira, Kavi Sammelan, and Sham-E-Ghazal for promoting free expression and engaging participants and guests.

Instrumentalists Khalid Hussein, Vimal Kumar, and Hament Kumar added a melodic dimension to the evening’s enchantment.

The 13th edition of the magazine ‘Dhanak’ was launched by Hindi editor Rohit Kumar, accompanied by Roopa Suchdev, Mujeeb Syed, and Kulwant Minhas.

The event honored renowned community leader Suman Kapoor with a Lifetime Achievement Award, recognizing her significant contributions. Minister of Ethnic Hon. Melissa Lee, along with Dr. Debora Russell and Sunny Kaushal, presented the award to Suman Kapoor, joined by Roopa Suchdev and Syed Mujeeb.

Among the performers were Khalid Hussein, Nisar Mirza, Vidya Teke, Jyoti Virk Klar, and Jaspreet Singh Kandhari, with Ayub Khan and Roshni Chadha serving as the Masters of Ceremonies.

Ghazal Night showcased the talents of performers like Naresh Kumari, Pramila Dua, Sachin Kumar, Shiv Bhagirath, Ghouse Majeed, Syed Mujeeb Hyderabadi, and Somnath Gupta, leaving the audience enthralled.

President Roopa Suchdev expressed gratitude to the audience and participants, hoping that ‘Mehfil-E-Saaz Aur Awaaz’ not only highlighted the community’s talents but also provided high-quality entertainment to a broader audience.

In addition to musical performances, the event featured notable speakers including Ajaz Nusrat, Rahul Chopra, and Gurdeep Talwar, adding an intellectual and cultural dimension to the enchanting evening.