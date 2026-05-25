Ghaziabad mayor stops Muslim children on bicycle, accuses them of carrying beef

Ghaziabad Mayor Sunita Dayal stopped two children who were riding a bicycle in the Indirapuram area near Hindon Barrage and accused them of carrying beef in a sack, with no evidence presented to support the claim.

She alleged the children were planning to throw the contents into the Hindon River. The mayor then called the police and demanded that the children be taken into custody. In videos that surfaced from the incident on social media, she warned officers that they would face suspension if the children were released.

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No verification of the sack’s contents was shown publicly, and no formal evidence was produced to back the allegation of beef. The incident has drawn sharp criticism, with rights groups and political opponents questioning the use of unverified accusations to justify police action against minors.

Critics have raised concerns over the pressure reportedly applied to police officers to ensure the children remained in custody. Sunita Dayal is a BJP leader and has served as mayor of Ghaziabad since her election in 2023.