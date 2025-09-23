GHMC chief inspects infra projects around Hyderabad’s KBR Park

Hyderabad: Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) Commissioner on Tuesday, September 23, inspected preparations for infrastructure projects around KBR Park, which is a key zone under the Hyderabad City Innovative and Transformative Infrastructure (H-CITI) programme.

Under the initiative, seven critical junctions surrounding KBR Park will see the construction of flyovers totalling 4.6 km and underpasses extending 2.8 km, and will help reduce traffic congestion in one of Hyderabad’s busiest areas.

On Tuesday, the commissioner inspected the stretch from Jubilee Hills Road No. 2 to Jubilee Hills Check Post and directed officials to expedite land acquisition and start the project as soon as possible while maintaining the standards of execution.

He also asked officials to coordinate with the traffic police and minimise inconvenience to commuters during the construction phase.

The inspection was also attended by Khairatabad Zonal Commissioner Anuraag Jayanthi, Chief Engineer (Projects) Bhaskar Reddy, and Jubilee Hills Deputy Commissioner V Sammaiah.